PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday released the list of the pre-qualified bidders - Lead and/or Technical and/or other members - for the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoirs (ISWR) project, located in the Makkah region.
SWPC has prequalified 17 companies for the ISWR project, which is being procured on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a press statement posted on the company website.
The list of prequalified companies are as follows:
- Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment (Ajlan & Bros)
- Metscco Heavy Steel Industries Co (Metscco)
- Al Yamama Company
- Alfanar Co.
- Almutlaq Industrial Investment Company (AMGII)
- Al Rajhi Holding Group (RHG)
- China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Company (CGGCOIC)
- China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)
- Mowah Co.
- Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
- Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (MARAFIQ)
- Marubeni Corporation
- Metito Utilities
- Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company
- Nesma Co
- Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)
- Vision International Investment Company
A total of 34 companies, including 21 Saudi companies, had expressed their interest in Juranah ISWR, according to a Zawya Projects report.
In July 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the project would have a water storage capacity of 2,500,000 cubic metres, and the successful bidder would provide the required storage capacity to SWPC under a 30-Year Water Storage Agreement (WSA).
The advisors on Juranah ISWR are Synergy Consulting IFA as Lead and Financial Adviser; Amer Al Amr Law Firm as Legal Adviser; and WSP Middle East as Technical Adviser.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)