Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday released the list of the pre-qualified bidders - Lead and/or Technical and/or other members - for the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoirs (ISWR) project, located in the Makkah region.

SWPC has prequalified 17 companies for the ISWR project, which is being procured on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a press statement posted on the company website.

The list of prequalified companies are as follows:

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment (Ajlan & Bros) Metscco Heavy Steel Industries Co (Metscco) Al Yamama Company Alfanar Co. Almutlaq Industrial Investment Company (AMGII) Al Rajhi Holding Group (RHG) China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Company (CGGCOIC) China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Mowah Co. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (MARAFIQ) Marubeni Corporation Metito Utilities Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company Nesma Co Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Vision International Investment Company

A total of 34 companies, including 21 Saudi companies, had expressed their interest in Juranah ISWR, according to a Zawya Projects report.

In July 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the project would have a water storage capacity of 2,500,000 cubic metres, and the successful bidder would provide the required storage capacity to SWPC under a 30-Year Water Storage Agreement (WSA).

The advisors on Juranah ISWR are Synergy Consulting IFA as Lead and Financial Adviser; Amer Al Amr Law Firm as Legal Adviser; and WSP Middle East as Technical Adviser.

