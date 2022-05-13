Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) has expanded rolled out the next phase of Green Corner initiative to promote efficient and sustainable household appliances in terms of energy consumption, costs, and performance in Abu Dhabi.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based retail chain Carrefour to pilot a Green Corner space at Carrefour Al Saqr, located on Airport Road in the heart of the capital.

ADDC had kicked-off the initiative in February 2020 with an agreement with the Abu Dhabi-based retailer Lulu Group to establish Green Corners in Lulu Hypermarket stores.

ADDC’s Demand Side Management Department Manager Dr Mohammed Al-Hosani told Zawya Projects that the initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030 to reduce electricity and water consumption by 20 percent in the Emirate.

“Based on the success of the pilot, we will extend it to other Carrefour branches in Abu Dhabi emirate,” he said.

Green Corner uses dedicated spaces in stores to display energy and water saving home appliances carrying four and five-star efficiency labels by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA).

“The initiative seeks to inform consumers about and provide ease of access to highly efficient home appliances,” noted Al-Hosani.

“The agreement with Carrefour marks the next phase of Green Corner initiative and we are looking forward to tie up more retailers,” he said.

(Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)