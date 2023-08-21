Oman Electricity Transmission Company (SAOC) is currently working on the North-South interconnect project first phase to connect the Ad Duqm power system to the country’s main interconnected system (MIS) in third quarter 2023, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (SAOC) disclosed in its 2023-2029 power outlook report.

The Ad Duqm region is currently served by Tanweer, the rural areas electricity company.

The interconnect will enable supply from the MIS to Nama Distribution supply zones within the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) concession area.

Phase 2 of the interconnector is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026 and will connect the Dhofar Power System (DPS) with the MIS.

“This interconnector will help us to meet the requirements of DPS in the short and long term,” the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

