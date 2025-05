Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has signed 34 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements with major US companies through its Aramco Group Companies at a potential total value of around $90 billion, according to an official statement.

The deals cover collaborations and partnerships focused on different Aramco’s activities, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), fuels, chemicals and emission-reduction technologies.

This is in addition to fields of AI and other digital solutions, manufacturing, asset management, short-term cash investments, and procurement of materials, equipment, and services.

Aramco said the MoUs and agreements aim to build on the long-term relationship between Aramco and US companies, enhance shareholder value, and foster further collaboration and innovation in the energy sector and beyond.

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: “Yesterday’s [13 May 2025] announcements show the breadth and depth of Aramco’s long history of partnerships with US companies since the first discovery of oil in the Kingdom more than 90 years ago.”

Nasser added: “Our US-related activities have evolved over the decades, and now include multi-disciplinary R&D, the Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, start-up investments, potential collaborations in LNG, and ongoing procurement.”

He concluded: “As Aramco pursues an ambitious value-driven growth strategy, we believe that aligning with world-class partners supports further development of our operations, strategic diversification of our portfolio, industrial innovation, and ongoing capability development within the Kingdom.”

According to Aramco, the signed MoUs and agreements are as follows:

Downstream

- Honeywell UOP: MoU related to technology licensing for an aromatics project.

- Motiva: MoU related to an aromatics project in Port Arthur, subject to a final investment decision.

- Afton Chemical: MoUs related to development and supply of chemical fuel additives in pipelines and retail fuel offerings.

- ExxonMobil: MoU related to evaluating a significant upgrade to the SAMREF refinery and expanding the facility into a world-class integrated petrochemical complex.

Upstream

- Sempra Infrastructure: MoU related to previously announced HOA regarding liquified natural gas (LNG) equity and offtake stake in Port Arthur LNG 2.

- Woodside Energy: Collaboration Agreement to explore global opportunities, including an equity interest and LNG offtake from the Louisiana LNG project. Additionally, both companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

- NextDecade: Final Agreement to purchase 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG for a 20-year term from Train 4 of the Rio Grande LNG Facility, subject to certain conditions, including a positive final investment decision of Train 4.

Technology & Innovation

- Amazon/AWS: non-binding Strategic Framework agreement related to collaboration on digital transformation and lower-carbon initiatives.

- NVIDIA: MoU related to developing advanced Industrial AI computing infrastructure, establishing an AI Hub and AI Enterprise platforms, an Engineering and Robotics Center of Excellence, training and upskilling, and collaborating with NVIDIA’s startup ecosystem.

- Qualcomm: MoU with Aramco Digital that aims to explore entry into a strategic collaboration that will focus on key digital transformation use cases, leveraging Aramco Digital’s 450 MHz 5G industrial network to connect intelligent edge devices with on-device AI capabilities, including smartphones, rugged industrial devices, robots, drones, cameras, sensors, and other IoT devices.

Technical Services

- Procured Materials and Services: MoUs were signed to reflect the existing relationships with strategic US suppliers: SLB, Baker Hughes, McDermott, Halliburton, Nabors, Helmerich & Payne, Valaris, NESR, Weatherford, Air Products, KBR, Flowserve, NOV, Emerson, GE Vernova, and Honeywell. These suppliers provide high-standard materials and professional services that help support Aramco’s projects and operations.

Strategy & Corporate Development

- Guardian Glass: MoU to localize specialty glass manufacturing for architectural applications in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finance

- Wisayah asset management agreements with PIMCO, State Street Corporation, and Wellington.

- Agreements for short-term cash investments through a unified investment fund, the “Fund of One,” with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and PIMCO.

It is worth noting that the agreements came in line with US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his official regional visit which will include Qatar and the UAE as well.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Aramco generated net profits worth SAR 97.54 billion and revenue of SAR 405.65 billion.

