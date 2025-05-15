Mubasher: GFH Financial Group logged net profits attributable to the owners valued at $30.14 million in Q1-25, compared to $27.13 million a year earlier.

Total income jumped by 4.89% to $170.94 million as of 31 March 2025 from $162.97 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.85 in the January-March 2025 period, higher than $0.77 during the same period a year earlier.

Currently, GFH manages more than $22.48 billion of assets and funds, including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe, and North America.

The cross-listed group recorded net profits attributable to the shareholders worth $118.50 million in 2024, an annual rise of 15.21% from $102.86 million.

