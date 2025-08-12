Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) reported AED 235.28 million in net profits after tax in the first half (H1) of 2025, higher than AED 205.17 million in H1-24.

Insurance revenues increased to AED 4 billion in H1-25 from AED 3.29 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2024, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.40 as of 30 June 2025, compared to AED 0.36 in H1-24.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, ADNIC’s net profits stood at AED 115.71 million, marking a year-on-year (YoY) rise from AED 104.22 million.

The ADX-listed company generated insurance revenues amounting to AED 1.98 billion in April-June 2025 as compared to AED 1.73 billion in the same period last year. The EPS climbed to AED 0.20 in Q2-25 from AED 0.18 in Q2-24.

Haris Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, commented: “Our achievements in H1-25 reflect ADNIC’s commitment to intelligent underwriting, efficient cost management, and strategic evolutionary growth.”

“The group continued to deliver robust results, supported by consistent contributions from all underlying technical insurance and investment key performance indicators,” the CEO added.

In Q1-25, ADNIC generated higher net profits after tax at AED 119.57 million, compared to AED 100.94 million in Q1-24.

