Bahrain National Holding (BNH) yesterday announced its financial results for the second quarter and for the first half year ended June 30, 2025.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, BNH achieved a net profit attributable to the shareholders of BD29.82 million, a 2732 per cent increase from the net profit attributable to shareholders of BD1.05m achieved during the second quarter of the previous year.

Earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased to 252 fils compared to 9 fils in the second quarter of the previous year. The total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was BD29.05m, compared to BD0.94m for the second quarter of the previous year, an increase of 2984pc.

For the half year ended June 30, 2025, BNH achieved a net profit attributable to the shareholders of BD30.14m, a 1041pc increase from the attributable net profit of BD2.64m achieved during the first half of 2024.

The increase in the net profit for the first half compared to the similar period of the previous year is primarily attributable to the group’s successful exit from two of its subsidiaries, effective on April 16, 2025, resulting in non-recurring gain of BD29.82m.

Earnings per share for half year ended June 30, 2025 increased to 255 fils compared to 22 fils in the first half of 2024. The total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders for the first half of 2025 increased to BD28.36m, compared to BD4.53m during the first half year of 2024, an increase of 527pc.

The group’s investment income resulting from continuing operations, including profit from associates, increased by 67pc to BD1.11m.

The total shareholders’ equity at the end of second quarter of 2025 increased by 33pc to BD96.13m compared to BD72.12m as of end-2024. The total assets decreased by 13pc to BD96.84m compared to BD111.92m at the end of 2024.

The board of directors of BNH have for the period ended June 30, 2025 proposed an interim cash dividend amounting to BD5.9m which represents 50pc of share nominal value, equivalent to 50 fils per share.

BNH chairman Abdulhusain Khalil Dewani said: “The exit from two previously owned subsidiaries topped the events of this quarter. Our strategic journey is progressing well as BNH advances towards its vision as the investment holding platform of choice for our shareholders. We remain firmly committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to serve and support our community.

“I am also pleased to announce the distribution of interim dividends to shareholders, given the group’s exceptional performance in achieving this non-recurring profit, and in confirmation of the principle of growing shareholders’ returns hand in hand with the company. And to keep up with the momentum, I am pleased to announce the official launch of the new brand starting today.”

BNH group chief executive Raed A Fakhri added: “The successful exit of BNH’s previously owned two subsidiaries marked a pivotal milestone, re-emphasising the group’s position as an investment holding company. I remain optimistic about BNH’s outlook and the opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the board of directors for their guidance in supporting our strategy. This transaction reinforces the company’s potential to successfully execute similar long-term value-creation initiatives in the future.

“Our focus now is building a diversified portfolio of investments that will further strengthen our value proposition and provide sustainable returns to all shareholders. Today, we are also proud to unveil the group’s new identity and brand. It presents a seamless blend of our rich legacy and forward-looking vision.”