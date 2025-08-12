Riyadh – Emaar The Economic City incurred net losses valued at SAR 167 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual plunge of 75.93% from SAR 694 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 114.66% to SAR 322 million in H1-25 from SAR 150 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Loss per share dropped to SAR 0.32 in the first six months (6M) from SAR 1.33 a year earlier.

Emaar The Economic City reported accumulated losses amounting to SAR 151 million as of 30 June 2025, representing 2.89% of the capital.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net losses hit SAR 44 million, lower by 87.13% than SAR 342 million in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 118 million in April-June 2025, higher by 55.26% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 76 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net losses shrank by 64.22% from SAR 123 million in Q1-25, while the revenues fell by 42.15% from SAR 204 million.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, the group’s net losses jumped by 348.62% YoY to SAR 1.13 billion from SAR 253 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

