Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the kingdom, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, revealing robust performance and notable growth across key financial indicators.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the bank for the six month period increased by 22 per cent, reaching BD965,000 for the period ending June 30, 2025, compared to BD792,000 for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, operating income amounted to BD5.682 million in the first half of 2025, representing a 14pc rise from BD4.969m in the first half of 2024. This increase demonstrates BDB’s ability to consistently generate sustainable returns and long-term value for its customers.

Commenting on the occasion, BDB chairman Ghassan Ghaleb Abdulaal said: “Our efforts during the first half of this year have culminated in strong financial performance, with net profit attributable to the owners of the bank up by 22pc. This achievement reflects the strength of our management decisions and the clarity of our strategic direction. It also signifies our ongoing work in diversifying our investment portfolio and enhancing our operational efficiency.

“We remain committed to empowering SMEs to reinforce their role as a key driver of Bahrain’s economic progress.”

For her part, BDB Group chief executive Dalal Al Qais said: “We have witnessed remarkable progress during the first half of the year, which is driven by our team’s focus on translating innovation into meaningful value for our clientele. The 14pc growth in operating income demonstrates how we have been successful in achieving our organisational objectives and supporting the national economy by empowering SMEs.

“These outstanding results would not have been possible without the guidance of our board of directors and the collective dedication of our talented workforce.”