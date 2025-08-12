Dubai – Union Coop logged higher net profits at AED 173.57 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus AED 163.14 million a year earlier.

Total income from operating activities amounted to AED 1.15 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared to AED 1.09 billion in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) edged up to AED 0.10 in H1-25 from AED 0.09 in the first six months (6M) of 2024.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Union Coop generated AED 74.21 million in net profit, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 65.82 million.

Basic and diluted EPS reached AED 0.04 in Q2-25, unchanged from Q2-24.

The DFM-listed company reported total income valued at AED 566.14 million in April-June 2025, higher than AED 527.41 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

