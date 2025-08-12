Arab Finance: Beltone Financial Holding’s operating revenues more than doubled to EGP 6.3 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, reflecting a 115% surge when compared to H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Net profit after tax and minority interest hiked by 60% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.3 billion at the end of June 2025.

Meanwhile, the total outstanding portfolio hit EGP 34.8 billion in H1 2025, marking a 109% YoY leap.

The group’s investment bank (IB) platform generated 137% YoY higher revenues at EGP 1.1 billion, backed by a surge in advisory services and a continued expansion of securities brokerage operations.

As for the investment bank, the segment registered EGP 582 million in revenue during the first six months of 2025. The reported amount signals a 597% YoY increase, driven by a hike in advisory services, which currently include a full array of equity, debt, and credit advisory.

The securities brokerage’s operating revenue jumped by 41% YoY to EGP474 million in 1H2025, supported by higher commissions and solid growth in its client base.

Regarding asset management, Beltone maintained its leadership as Egypt’s largest non-bank affiliated asset manager, with assets under management (AUM) hitting EGP 27.3 billion.

Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) platform delivered solid results, with operating revenue surging y 111% YoY to EGP 5 billion as of June 30th, 2025.

In H1 2025, the leasing and factoring segment posted 107% YoY higher revenues at EGP 2.4 billion, with the outstanding portfolio rising by 78% YoY to EGP 14.5 billion.

The revenues of mortgage finance amounted to EGP 955 million in H1 2025, up 106% YoY from the same period in 2024.

Beltone concluded H1 2025 with an outstanding portfolio of EGP 7.3 billion, marking a 121% YoY surge.

Having launched in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieved revenues of EGP 212 million, with an outstanding portfolio hitting EGP 1.4 billion at the end of June 2025.

The cash microfinance generated revenues valued at EGP 400 million, an annual increase of 181%. The company’s outstanding portfolio jumped by 227% YoY to reach EGP 1.4 billion.

As for the venture capital, it executed six new transactions between equity investments and venture debt financing during the January-June 2025 period. The company’s equity portfolio market value continued its stellar performance growing almost 220% since inception.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO and Managing Director, commented: " This outstanding performance was powered by the synergistic momentum of our core platforms, strong fundamentals, and our strategic and digital expansion.”

“Both our Investment Bank and NBFIs platforms delivered formidable top and bottom-line growth, underscoring our ability to generate substantial value across diverse market segments,” Khorshid added.

She concluded: “Beltone’s solid performance drivers, and the continued focus on our growth strategy will set the future foundation for delivering sustainable shareholder value.”