Amlak Finance PJSC today announced its H1 2025 financial results for the period that ended 30th June 2025. The company continued to focus on prudently managing its UAE operations and balance sheet.

Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED18.53 million for H1 2025 compared to net profit after income tax of AED7 million for H1 2024.

Total revenue for H1 2025 increased by 61% year-on-year to AED200 million compared to AED124 million in H1 2024. Revenues from the share of profit from joint ventures and net income from development properties increased to AED54 million compared to a net income of AED5 million in H1 2024.

Amlak’s operating costs decreased by 3% to AED40 million in H1 2025, compared to AED41 million in the same period last year.

Amlak completed the sale of Ras Al Khor land plots for a total consideration of AED2.9 billion during the period, with transfer of ownership and receipt of full proceeds in July 2025. Further, Amlak successfully executed a partial sale of a 29% stake in its investment in an associate in KSA during the period. Subsequent to the period ended 30th June 2025, Amlak completed the sale of its remaining 71% stake on 31 July 2025, accordingly, fully divested its investment in the associate.

The company remained committed to meeting its financial obligations, repaying AED35 million to financiers during the second quarter. Subsequent to the period ended 30th June 2025, Amlak fully settled its remaining financiers by paying a total of AED906 million, including profit in July 2025.

In the region, Amlak's investments contributed AED5 million in income during H1 2025.