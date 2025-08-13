RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in the rate of living organ donations, reaching 4.9% last year, according to the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation.



This increase is attributed to several factors, including the increased capacity of some organ transplant programs and the success of the kidney exchange program between families, which expanded donation opportunities for kidney failure patients. Technological developments have also contributed to reducing the length of stay for both donors and patients in the hospital after surgery.



At the same time, kidney transplants are recording higher rates of demand among living organ donations, the center pointed out. The total number of living kidney donations reached approximately 1,284 last year, while living liver donations reached approximately 422 during the same period.

According to the center, digital applications have doubled the growth in the number of deceased organ donors, or even living donors who wish to donate parts of their organs, such as livers and kidneys.

The digital platform and the Tawakkalna app have enhanced the culture of organ donation and facilitated registration procedures for those wishing to donate, bringing the total number of donors to approximately 540,000.



The center indicated that Saudi Arabia has 31 accredited organ transplant centers, distributed across specialties for kidney transplants that constitute 55 percent of centers, as well as for transplants of liver, heart, pancreas, lung, and intestine. Organs are distributed to patients who suffer organ failure according to precise medical criteria set by specialized advisory committees based on the patient's medical condition.

