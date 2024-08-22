Muscat: To enhance performance, support continuous growth in the sector, and strengthen the safety, reliability, and sustainability of the electricity transmission network, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) has recently completed all construction and energisation work for the 132/33 kV Al Jawabi Grid Station, along with the additional 132 kV overhead transmission lines stretching 30 kilometres between Jalan Bani Bu Ali Grid Station and Al Jawabi Grid Station.

The project, which took over 18 months to complete, was accomplished with a total investment exceeding OMR 11.5 million, achieving over 1.3 million safe work hours.

The project includes 132 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) featuring two feeders for the 132 kV overhead transmission lines and two feeders for transformers with a capacity of 125 MVA. Additionally, the project comprises two transformers with a capacity of 125 MVA at 132/33 kV, (2) 33 kV GIS, control and protection panels at 132 and 33 kV, SCADA systems, and communication and monitoring systems for the Grid Stations.

Eng. Masoud bin Salam Al Riyami, Chief Operations Officer, highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to expand the network and enhance its reliability, safety, and sustainability. He also emphasized the company's commitment to launching various vital projects across the Sultanate to improve the electricity transmission network by implementing smart solutions to respond to growth and demand optimally.

Al Riyami added: "This Grid Station plays a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for electricity in the region. The peak demand reached around 132 MW in South Al Sharqia Governorate during June 2023 in which 92 MW will be transferred to Al Jawabi GS. This underscores the ongoing developmental journey of the country and the growing need for sectoral support. Our role is to meet these needs through our strategic and vital projects, which we are committed to establishing and inaugurating across various governorates in the Sultanate to ensure the reliable and sustainable flow of energy units."

It is worth mentioning that OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across the Sultanate’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centres in the governorates. The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover most of the governorates in the Sultanate, whether in the north or the south. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

