Riyadh: Riyadh Cement Company generated net profit worth SAR 75.68 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 7.95% from SAR 70.10 million.

The revenues witnessed a 19.23% year-on-year (YoY) leap to SAR 225.22 million as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 188.89 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.63 as of 31 March 2025, versus SAR 0.58 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits dropped by 6.94% from SAR 81.33 million in Q4-24, while the revenues fell by 3.68% from SAR 233.84 million.

At the end of 2024, Riyadh Cement logged 64.45% YoY higher net profits at SAR 310.43 million, compared to SAR 188.77 million.

