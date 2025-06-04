Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Grand Investment Capital widened by 95.37% to EGP 11.374 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from EGP 512,822 in Q1 2024, as per the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.46 at the end of March 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.07. Revenues dropped to EGP 5.866 million from EGP 12.893 million.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 9.981 million in Q1 2025, against net losses valued at EGP 1.198 million in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.28 in the first three months of 2025 when compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.15 a year earlier. The revenues climbed to EGP 768,217 from EGP 439,368.