Arab Finance: Gogreen for Agricultural Investment (GGRN) posted 82.84% lower net profits after tax at EGP 9.844 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 57.396 million in Q1 2024, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.007 in the first three months of 2025, an annual drop from EGP 0.041.

Revenues fell to EGP 24.132 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 99.688 million in Q1 2024.

In 2024, the EGX-listed firm logged 28.5% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 57.396 million, compared to EGP 44.683 million.