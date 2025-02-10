Oman Electricity Transmission Company today (February 9) celebrated the groundbreaking of the first- of-its-kind Masirah Island Interconnection Project.

The project aims to enhance development and ensure continuous improvement in the electricity transmission sector’s efficiency by applying best practices and adopting the latest technologies and innovations, reported ONA.

The scope of work includes the construction of 132/33 kV Masirah Island Grid Station, a 132 kV subsea cable expanding across 25km, a 132 kV underground cable running 9km long along with establishing transmission network in Masirah island.

It will address the increasing demand for energy and the growth in consumption, thereby improving the quality of public services and supporting the local community, in addition to boosting future investments’ attraction, stated the report.

The project, which is estimated to cost around RO72 million ($186 million), depends on modern and complicated technologies, it added.

"OETC works diligently with maximum energy and highest capacities and capabilities to achieve the targets and aspirations at both the institutional and national levels. This is achieved by ensuring the efficiency and132 kV overhead lines expanding over 60km to link 400/132 kV Mahout with Masirah Grid Station," said its CEO Engineer Saleh Nasser Al Rumhi at the groundbreaking ceremony held under the patronage of Minister of Energy and Minerals Engineer Salim Nasser Al Aufi.

Al Rumhi highlighted OETC’s efforts to strengthen the electricity transmission network, raising efficiency and performance to global standards within internationally approved frameworks and standards, said the ONA report.

OETC, he stated, is keen to invest its competencies and expertise in developing the electricity sector in the Sultanate of Oman to achieve the strategic goals and future aspirations.

One of the OETC’s most important strategic investments, Masirah Island interconnection project will undertake a strategic role in achieving the energy transformation plan.

Furthermore, the project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80,000 tonne annually to contribute to achieving the Sultanate of Oman’s Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

