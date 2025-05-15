Abu Dhabi: Fertiglobe achieved net profits of $115.30 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual drop from $154.40 million.

Revenues hiked by 26% to $694.90 million as of 31 March 2025 from $551.90 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.009 in Q1-25, versus $0.014 a year earlier.

Ahmed El Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, commented: "We delivered a 7% increase in our own-produced sales volumes vs. Q1-24, and 31% vs. Q4-24.”

“This was driven by the strategic shift of shipments from Q4 to capitalize on improving market conditions, and improved plant operating rates, reflecting successful execution on Phase 1 of the Manufacturing Improvement Plan (MIP) focused on enhancing energy and production efficiency,” El Hoshy added.

He noted: “With ADNOC’s strategic support, Fertiglobe has entered the next phase of its growth under the ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’, targeting to become a $1 billion EBITDA` global integrated downstream nitrogen product champion by 2030 via four strategic pillars.”

Last year, the net profit attributable to fell to $159.90 million from $348.90 million in 2023.

