AL SHARQIYAH: To increase efficiency and expand serving capability, Mazoon Electricity, the leading electricity provider in Oman, has energized the Saih Al Nama 2X20 MVA Primary Substation located in Al Mudhaibi at North Al Sharqiyah governorate.

The Saih Al Nama 2X20 MVA Primary substation was constructed to relieve load from Mudhaibi Primary substation and accommodate normal growth in Mudhaibi and Saih Nama areas.

All Primary substations in the area exceeds their firm capacity and is expected load growth and proposes reinforcement proposals to meet the growth of the area to the north of Mudhaibi in the years to come. Saih Al Nama 2X20 MVA Primary substation was constructed to redistribute load from Mudhaibi Primary substation and accommodate normal growth in Mudhaibi and Saih Al Nama areas.

The energized Primary substation will serve Mudhaibi, Saih Al Nama and nearby areas and will increase the efficiency of the network and reduce supply interruptions.

Mazoon Electricity’s substation represents a broader effort to modernise the company’s infrastructure and make it more robust and sustainable. The opening and energizing of the substations come as a part of Mazoon Electricity’s constant efforts to improve the performance level of the electrical networks in the various governorates that it provides services in. These developments will add value to the services the company extends and will contribute to boosting its overall capacity.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).