Oman has secured up to 3,567.19 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired capacity through new 15-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with three existing independent power producers (IPPs).

In separate filings on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) on Tuesday, Phoenix Power Company, Al Suwadi Power Company (ASPC) and Al Batinah Power Company (ABPC) said the new PPAs signed with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) will come into effect upon the expiry of their current 15-year agreements.

The new PPAs were signed on 6 April by Phoenix Power and on 7 April by ASPC and ABPC.

ASPC and ABPC operate the 750MW Barka III IPP and the 750MW Sohar II IPP respectively, while Phoenix Power Company operates the 2,000MW Sur IPP. The three IPPs are part of the Main Interconnected System (MIS) covering northern Oman.

In March 2026, Nama PWP had issued letters of award (LOA) to the three owner-operators for new PPAs.

The contracted capacity of Sur IPP under the new PPA is 1,978.41 to 2,074.13 MW while for Barka III and Sohar II, it is 746.53 MW each, their MSX filings showed.

Nama PWP’s Power 2028–2029 procurement programme aims to secure around 3,500 MW of firm power supply through new PPAs with existing generators whose current contracts expire during the 2028–2029 period.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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