The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) has invited technical consultancy bids for a 500 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project at Ibri, Al Dhahira Governorate.

The project is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a public invite.

Tender documents can be purchased until 8 November 2022 and last submission date is 7th December 2022.

Oman is currently evaluating bids for two solar projects of 500-600 MW each in Manah, Al Dhakhiliyah Governorate for which final submissions were received last month, according to a report by Oman Daily Observer last month. In January, Oman had inaugurated its first utility scale solar project - the 500 MW Ibri II - costing 155 million Omani Riyals (approx. $400 million).

