MUSCAT: Oman has secured its position as the leading country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in terms of prospective solar farm capacity, according to the latest data released by the Global Solar Power Tracker. The report, which provides insights into solar farm projects with a capacity of 20 MW and greater, reveals that Oman ranks 1st in MENA region and eleventh worldwide with an impressive prospective capacity of 18,349 megawatts (MW), accounting for 1.55% of the global total capacity.

The Global Solar Power Tracker's data highlights Oman's significant commitment to renewable energy and its ambition to diversify its energy mix. With its vast desert landscapes and abundant sunlight, Oman has tapped into its solar potential, propelling the country to the forefront of the MENA region's solar revolution.

The prospective capacity includes the sum of solar farm projects in various stages, such as those in the construction phase, pre-construction phase, and those already announced. This indicates that Oman's solar industry is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

The report not only underscores Oman's commitment to renewable energy but also reveals the country's impressive progress in implementing solar farm projects. Currently, Oman has four operating solar farms, three under construction, twelve in the pre-construction stage, and two announced projects. These developments indicate a vibrant and rapidly growing solar industry in the country.

Oman's flagship renewable energy project is the 500 MW Ibri Solar Power Complex, one of the largest solar installations in the region. Situated in Al Dhahirah Governorate, the project powers approximately 33,000 homes and offset millions of tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Currently under implementation is a pair of IPPs at Manah that will add 1,000 MW of new solar capacity when operational in 2025.

Just recently, Nama Power & Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), which is responsible for purchasing power and water in Oman, has announced plans to procure a new large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP) by 2029. The project, tentatively named 'Solar PV IPPs 2029', will have a combined capacity of 1000 MW, consisting of two IPPs with 500 MW each.

The report also sheds light on the overall solar farm landscape globally, revealing a staggering total prospective capacity of 1,184,296 MW. This underscores the increasing global emphasis on renewable energy as countries strive to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Top 5 in the list include China, the United States, Spain, Australia and India. In the Mena region, Oman tops the list at number 11 followed by Egypt (12th with 17,094 WM), Morocco (15th with 13,538 MW), Saudi Arabia (17th with 9,051 MW), Iraq (18th with 8,385 MW) and Kuwait (19t with 7,970 MW).

Oman's achievement in securing the eleventh position globally is a significant milestone for the country and the wider MENA region. It highlights the region's vast potential for solar energy generation and its ability to contribute significantly to global renewable energy targets.

