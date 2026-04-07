Senior officials from Misrata Municipality, the Misrata Free Zone, TotalEnergies Libya, the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAOL), and Misrata Port discussed pre-development phase for Libya’s largest utility-scale solar power project, a post by Misurata Free Zone (MFZ) on Sunday said.

The 500 MW Sadada solar photovoltaic (PV) power project is being developed by TotalEnergies in partnership with REAOL and General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL).

The officials discussed the preparatory phase, which includes site survey and spatial mapping works, geotechnical investigations, soil testing, and the technical and logistical arrangements for field mobilisation, the post said.

The project is expected to reach final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2026, according to a January 2026 report by Energy Capital and Power (ECP) covering Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES). The project is expected to establish a benchmark for future renewable energy developments, while also serving as a test case for building a domestic solar supply chain.

Libya continues to have minimal renewable penetration, with total installed capacity of just 9 MW, consisting almost entirely of solar PV, according to a recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The project was initiated in November 2021 through a memorandum of understanding signed by TotalEnergies and GECOL.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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