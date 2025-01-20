KUWAIT CITY - The completion of the Umm Al-Hayman wastewater treatment plant, one of the largest environmental projects undertaken by the state through the Ministry of Public Works, is now within reach. The plant, with a daily capacity of over 500,000 cubic meters, is set to become fully operational by June.

In response to the urban expansion in the southern region, sources from the Ministry of Public Works confirmed that the Umm Al-Hayman plant will be fully operational by June. The plant’s initial capacity will handle an average daily flow of 500,000 cubic meters, with the possibility of future expansion to a final capacity of 700,000 cubic meters per day.

The plant represents a major step forward in wastewater treatment, using the latest global technologies. It is designed to improve the quality of treated water, which will be reused for purposes such as irrigation and agriculture. Located within the existing Umm Al-Hayman purification plant, the new facility will include wastewater treatment systems, sewage and treated water lines from the Aqila pumping station to the new station, emergency plans, and a main electrical conversion station.

The project is expected to play a key role in supporting environmental sustainability, producing treated water suitable for agricultural and certain industrial uses. Serving the southern cities with high population density, the plant will ensure the availability of high-quality treated water to meet the demands of growing urban areas.

Sources highlighted the urgent need to expand the sewage treatment capacity in Umm Al-Hayman due to the rapid urban development in the southern region. This expansion will enhance the capacity to treat sewage, extend networks for transporting and distributing treated water, and support irrigation for green spaces and agricultural areas. It will also help accommodate population growth and mitigate environmental impacts.

The plant will serve five residential areas: South of the Sixth Ring Road, New Sabah Al-Ahmad, Al-Raqqa, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, and Ali Sabah Al-Salem. The land area on which the plant is being built spans approximately 2,450 square kilometers.

