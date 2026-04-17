Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has extended the bid submission deadline for a tender covering the supply and installation of three primary transformer substations for the planned Google Cloud data centres project, local Arabic language newspaper Aljarida said.

Tender No. MEW/26/2023/2024, issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE), involves the supply and installation of three 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations at Gogl ‘A’, Gogl ‘B’ and Gogl ‘C’, together with XLPE cables and associated accessories.

Aljarida said the new submission deadline is 5 May 2026. The previous deadline was 7 April 2026.

MEWRE's budget for the project is 22 million Kuwaiti dinars ($71 million), according to December 2024 report by The Times Kuwait news portal.

In December 2024, Kuwait’s State Audit Bureau (SAB) approved a request submitted by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to sign a 20-year land lease agreement with Google Cloud for the development of the three data centres.

A related report by local English language daily Arab Times said three sites, each spanning 30,000 square metres (sqm), will be allocated for the project. The leases are expected to generate annual revenues of KWD 210,000 per site for CITRA, with total revenues reaching up to KWD 12.6 million over the lease term, the report said.

In July 2025, Kuwait-based regional law firm GLA & Co said it facilitated a multi-year agreement worth nearly $50 million between Kuwaiti digital infrastructure solutions company Digitus DC and Google Cloud Services Company SPC Kuwait for providing colocation hosting space with a capacity of several megawatts for Google at the Al-Mutlaa project site. The firm estimated the total value of the data centres deal between Google and Kuwait at $1 billion.

In July 2023, CITRA had signed an agreement with Google Cloud to build three data centres in various locations of the Gulf state.

In January 2023, Google Cloud had announced a strategic alliance with the Government of Kuwait to roll out a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap across governmental entities and key state-owned enterprises.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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