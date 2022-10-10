Iraq’s Dhi Qar governorate will establish a new power plant, a top government official said.

Deputy governor Faisal Al-Sharifi told Rudaw Media Network that they obtained approval from the Minister of Electricity to establish a new power plant that will complement the existing two plants in the governorate.

He didn’t disclose the plant’s capacity but said location has been finalised with the Ministry of Electricity slated to appoint the main contractor to build the plant.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

