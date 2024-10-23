Iraq has decided to negotiate with international telecommunications companies for the operation of its first 5G mobile phone network.

The cabinet, meeting under Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on Tuesday, agreed to form a committee to contact interested firms for the 5G mobile license.

Sudani’s office said in a statement after the meeting that the committee would be chaired by Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yassiri and would hold meetings with companies which have shown interest in bidding for the project.

“The committee will negotiate with international telecom operators in serious and capable companies with experience in the installation and operation of the 5G mobile phone network,” the statement said.

The talks will focus on companies which have expressed interest in doing business in Iraq, the statement said, adding that the “best operators with experience in the Middle East would be selected.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

