Iraq has launched a project to switch nearly 5,000 government buildings to solar power system as part of a strategy to expand the use of solar energy sources.

Phase 1 of the project covers 543 ministries, public hospitals and schools as well as other government offices in the capital Baghdad and other areas, the official news agency reported at the weekend.

It quoted the National Renewable Energy Team as saying in a statement that phase 2 would cover more public buildings in other governorates.

“The team has evaluated nearly 5,000 buildings found eligible to be switched to the solar power system, which also comprises installation of smart metering systems,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.