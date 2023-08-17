India is in talks to establish grid interconnection with the UAE and Singapore for cross-border electricity transmission, a local media reported.

The discussions come on the back of India’s initiative “One Sun, One World, One Grid”, Press Trust of India reported, citing India’s Power Minister RK Singh.

In June, the minister said India planned to link its power grid with the UAE and Saudi Arabia through undersea cables.

Once approved by the cabinet, bilateral agreements will be signed with Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the mega projects, Singh told Mint, India’s financial newspaper.

