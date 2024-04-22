Dubai-listed cooling company Empower has announced that it has started connecting Al Wasl Tower to its district cooling network six years after it signed an MoU to provide services.

The company initially announced that it had signed an MoU for the Sheikh Zayed Road tower in 2018, when the project was due for competition in 2020, according to a report by UAE national news agency WAM.

Empower said in a stock market disclosure that the tower will be connected in two phases, with the first already under way, and the second to start in the beginning of the second half of 2024, supplying 3,900 refrigeration tons of district cooling energy.

The 65-floor 302m tower is tallest ceramic façade in the world according to Empower’s statement.

The building will have an area of 1,123,385 sq.ft with 229 luxury homes, and a Mandarin Oriental hotel.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com