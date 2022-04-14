Dubai - Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has recently been awarded by Dubai Municipality the contract to provide cleaning services in the city’s Industrial Areas. The three-year contract covers 6 industrial zones and includes wide-ranging services.

Deploying an experienced team of 222 engineers, technicians, and cleaning crew, Imdaad will provide its market-leading cleaning services in the contract area including mechanical and manual sweeping, litter collection, mechanical and manual leveling of open areas, and the cleaning of gullies. The contract area includes Al Ramool Industrial Area, Al Khabaisi Industrial Area, Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1-5, Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1-4, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Areas 1-3.

Commenting on the contract, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: "This new agreement strengthens our relationship with Dubai Municipality and reflects our long-standing partner’s continued satisfaction with Imdaad’s services. It also highlights our growing presence in the public sector as well as our diverse capabilities to provide cleaning and FM services across a wide range of industries. We are confident that our expert team will ensure the highest standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and attractiveness across the contract area, helping businesses in Dubai’s Industrial Areas to conduct operations in a safe and clean environment while also maximizing the comfort and convenience of residents, customers, and visitors."

The new contract follows Imdaad’s signing of a three-year agreement last month with Dubai Municipality to provide comprehensive waste management, recycling, and infrastructure cleaning services in Dubai’s Al Mizhar 1, Al Mizhar 2, Muhaisnah 1, and Nad Al Hamar districts. Under the contract, Imdaad has deployed a 99-strong workforce and 11,712 bins of various capacities.