DFM-listed Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) announced on Thursday that it has awarded a contract to design its second district cooling plant in Dubai's Jumeirah Village with a production capacity of approximately 37,000 refigeration tonnes (RT).

Construction of the new plant is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

Empower is planning to set up six next-generation plants with a total cooling capacity of 256,000 RT to serve the 560-hectare Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and 242-hectare Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).

The second plant will supplement the existing unmanned 49,000 RT unmanned district cooling plant, the world's first, which currently supplies cooling to approximately 114 buildings.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.