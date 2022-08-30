Arab Finance: El Sewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric (SWDY), has signed a contract to build NDHPS7 transformers station for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) at a value of EGP 566.8 million, according to a press release on August 28th.

The station will be constructed with a voltage of 220/66/11 kilovolts and a capacity of 2*175+5*40 megavolt ampere (MVA) of the gas-insulated (GIS) type.

The turnkey project will be executed within a 12-month period starting from the date of receiving the project’s site in Al Hammam area, Matrouh governorate, under the reclamation plan of 1.5 million feddans being implemented by the state to reach food sufficiency in the New Delta area.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East, with a portfolio covering all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.