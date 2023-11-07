EGX-listed SODIC announced on Tuesday that it has awarded a 2-megawatt peak (MWp) rooftop solar power project for its VYE project in West Cairo.

The project, which will see the installation of 400 photovoltaic panels, was awarded to Electro-Mechanical for Energy (EME), SODIC said in a press statement.

SODIC has claimed that the project is the largest residential rooftop solar project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East.

The company statement noted that the project will result in annual savings of 3.5GWh of electricity and a reduction of 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager, said: “We are advocates of implementing sustainable practices on the ground across our developments and taking actual steps towards carbon reduction.”

Mohamed Elsheikh, EME’s CEO, said the VYE project is the company’s second project with SODIC and EME, following the successful implementation of the HUB solar carport in 2020.

VYE is the is the first of three neighbourhoods planned within the 464-Acre master development in New Zayed.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

