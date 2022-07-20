Dubai Municipality announced on Wednesday that Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), the world's largest waste-to-energy project, will commence initial operations in the beginning of 2023.

The Municipality said in a press statement that DWMC will initially operate two out of the five treatment lines, generating 80 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy by processing 2,000 tonnes of solid waste per day.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We are in the process of commencing the partial operations of DWMC next year, as we are making promising progress in building the facility, which is 75 per cent complete.”

Upon completion in 2024, DWMC will be able to process 5,666 tonnes of solid waste per day via five lines, producing and feeding 200 MWh of clean energy into the local power grid, the press statement noted.

The $1.2 billion project is being developed by a consortium comprising BESIX, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dubai Holding, DUBAL Holding, Itochu Corporation and Tech Group.

