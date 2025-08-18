The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has officially launched its first smartphone application, Egyptian Exchange – EGX, as part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy.

In a statement on Sunday, the exchange said the new app represents a strategic step to help investors and market participants easily track market developments and build stronger communication channels across the financial market community.

The app is being rolled out in an initial trial version, allowing users to explore its features and provide feedback through the “EGX Dialogue Platform.” This participatory approach, EGX noted, underscores its commitment to societal dialogue by involving investors and stakeholders in shaping market tools for maximum benefit.

Key features of the application include real-time market news, data on listed securities, index summaries, and highlights of major price movements, offering users accurate and interactive content at their fingertips.

According to the exchange, the launch forms part of the EGX Board of Directors’ development strategy, specifically Target No. 60, which focuses on upgrading systems and applications. The aim is to enhance market efficiency, strengthen transparency, and expand the investor base through innovative tools aligned with global best practices.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

