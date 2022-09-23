South Korea’s Doosan announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Doosan Energy has been awarded a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth $385 million for Jafurah Cogeneration Plant project in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of work involves the supply, installation and construction of a combined heat and power (CHP) plant for Aramco’s Jafurah gas field with a production capacity of 320 megawatts of electricity and about 314tonnes/hour of steam, Doosan said in a stock exchange statement.

Jafurah is the largest unconventional non-associated gas field in the Kingdom, with a length of 170 kilometres, a width of 100 km and estimated volume of 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas, according to Saudi Aramco’s website

The CHP project will be located 65 km east of Al Hofuf region in eastern Saudi Arabia, the statement said, adding that Notice to Proceed (NTP) is expected to be issued by 30 November 2022 with project expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Daewoo said the counterparty to the contract is Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

In October 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that ACWA Power, SEPCO III, Samsung C&T, KEPCO, Doosan and Tecnicas Reunidas were bidding for the contract.

