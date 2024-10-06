MUSCAT: Members of an international consortium that has secured a land block for green hydrogen development in the south of Oman say they are preparing to kick off initial groundwork that is pivotal to ensuring the long-term success of the multibillion dollar project.

In April, the consortium comprising Electricité de France SA and its subsidiary EDF Renewables (EDF Group) of France, Electric Power Development Co Ltd (J-POWER) of Japan, and YamnaCo Ltd (Yamna) of the UK, was awarded a 341 km2 block in Dhofar Governorate for the development of a large-scale green ammonia project.

On Thursday, the UK-based global green hydrogen and derivatives investment company Yamna, announced that it had undertaken a visit to the sprawling site along with consortium partner EDF.

“The Yamna team, alongside our consortium partner EDF, conducted a productive site visit in the Salalah region. We explored potential locations for the project facilities in preparation for launching detailed site studies and renewable energy measurement campaign,” said Yamna in a post.

“This visit marks the beginning of the advanced project development activities, bringing us one step closer to making our large-scale green ammonia project in Oman, with a planned capacity of 1 million tonnes per year.”

According to experts, the renewable energy measurement efforts along with detailed site studies are critical components to assess the feasibility of the project and optimize its design and performance.

The site studies will include, among other activities, a topographical survey involving a detailed mapping of terrain, elevation, and geographic features. This is key to assessing the suitability of the land for the construction of renewable energy infrastructure (like wind turbines or solar panels) and hydrogen production facilities. Also envisioned are geotechnical analysis, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), hydrological studies, grid connection analysis, and logistics and accessibility.

The renewable energy measurement drive, on the other hand, will be designed to gather real-time, long-term data on the availability and quality of renewable energy resources at the site, such as solar and wind power. It will include the installation of solar radiation sensors and wind measurement devices atop tall meteorological masts. Turbulence intensity and wind shear will be assessed for optimal wind turbine placement.

To achieve the targeted output of 1 million tonnes of green ammonia per annum, the consortium plans to install around 4.5 GW of wind and solar capacity, supported by battery storage and 2.5 GW of electrolyzer capacity. Green hydrogen produced by the electrolyzers will be pumped to an ammonia plant planned in Salalah Free Zone.

“Together with our partners, EDF and J-POWER, we remain committed to advancing this landmark project and significantly contributing to Oman's ambitious renewable hydrogen strategy, further positioning the Sultanate as a leader in green hydrogen production,” Yamna added.

