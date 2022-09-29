Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has launched its tendering process to appoint a qualified contractor to remediate a 2 sq km landfill site at Askar in the southern governorate to prepare the plot for the development of a solar project with a minimum capacity of 100 MW.

The scope of work involves the design and construction of a landfill gas extraction and treatment system to meet the requirements of environmental standards as per the Supreme Council of Environment requirements, said a statement from EWA.

The project will include land remediation, the development of gas and leachate management systems, and a drainage system to ensure the site readiness for the construction and operation of the solar project, it stated.

Commenting on the launch of the tender, EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said: "Bahrain is fully committed to the objectives of the COP26 and ultimately actionable goals and investments towards climate change. Converting this landfill site to a solar farm capable of producing 100MW is one of many steps the country hopes to execute to realise the objective of bringing carbon emissions in Bahrain to net zero by 2060."

The tender scope also includes the site investigations to meet the required performance specification and environmental monitoring of the landfill site (leachate, groundwater contamination, air emissions, landfill gas treatment etc.) at agreed intervals until 12 months following the completion of the site remediation, he added.

According to EWA, the tender document sets out clear requirements of environmental standards to ensure that the project adheres to best practice international guidelines, ensuring the safety of the site and longevity of the project.

Under a separate tender and in parallel to this project, EWA will be issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for developing a 100 MW solar plant located on the remediated landfill.

With Bahrain’s Economic Recovery Plan, the kingdom plans to target investments worth $30 billion in strategic projects, creating new investment opportunities in infrastructure and priority sectors across the kingdom, including renewable energy sectors such as blue and green hydrogen.

The project procurement will be implemented in the following stages:

●Stage 1 wherein, a statement of qualifications submitted in line with the requirements of this RFP will be assessed against minimum eligibility requirements (MERs);

●Stage 2, wherein, proposals of applicants who satisfy the MERs in Stage 1 (Pre-qualified bidders) will be evaluated in line with the RFP requirements;

●Stage 3 is the awarding of the EPC contracts for land remediation.

The last date for sending in the RFPs has been set at November 14, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

