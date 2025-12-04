Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has received nine bids for the construction of a 10-megawatt (MWac) solar power plant at the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC), according to the tender board.

The turnkey project, expected to generate a minimum of 16 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, covers engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and associated civil and electromechanical works. The contract duration is three years.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) tender was issued on 27 August 2025 and closed on 30 November 2025. It was opened on 1 December 2025.

Out of the nine bids, two - Kanoo Cleanmax Renewables which bid 2.43 million Bahraini dinars ($6.45 million) and Arabian Drilling and Logistics, which bid BHD 2.6 million ($6.96 million) - were suspended.

The accepted bids were:

Alpha Energy Generations Co. BHD 1.97 million ($5.22 million)

Green Innova Trading – BHD 2.3 million ($6.10 million)

Arabian Qudra Company – BHD 2.95 million ($7.83 million)

SME Electromechanical – BHD 2.9 million ($7.69 million)

Almoayyed Solar Co. BHD 2.56 million ($6.79 million)

COMSIP Al A Ali – BHD 3.65 million ($9.68 million)

TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis – BHD 4.06 million ($10.77 million)

EWA has set mandatory eligibility criteria requiring bidders to have commissioned at least 10 grid-tied solar PV projects in the past three years, including one ground-mounted plant, and to demonstrate experience integrating greater 10 MW solar stations with 11 kV substations. All point-of-connection works must be carried out by an EWA-approved A-level contractor.

EWA is also moving forward with its 100MW Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Plant (BAJ Solar IPP), with contract award expected in the second quarter of 2026, according to a Zawya Projects report.

Bahrain aims to generate 20 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2035.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.