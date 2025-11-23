Bahrain’s the Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs (MEWA) has received bids from nine companies for a 3-megawatt (MW) grid-tied solar PV power plant for the General Sports Authority.

The Request for Proposals, issued on 25 August 2025, covered supply, design, engineering, procurement, transportation, construction, installation, testing and commissioning, followed by five years of operations and maintenance under a CAPEX model. Bids closed on 5 November 2025, and were opened on 20 November.

The bidding was restricted to local and GCC companies.

According to submitted offers, Almoayyed Solar placed the lowest bid at 845,258.293 Bahraini dinars ($2.3 million) - accepted with conditions, followed by Midal Solar at BHD 938,631.560 ($2.5 million) - also accepted with conditions). Eversystems submitted the highest bid at BHD 1.89 million ($5 million).

The bid of KANOO CLEANMAX RENEWABLES (BHD 1,409,624.700) was suspended.

Other accepted bids were as follows:

COMSIP Al A Ali - BHD 1,263,266.000 ($3.4 million)

SME Electromechanical - BHD 1,055,254.200 ($2.81 million)

YUSIF BIN YUSIF FAKHRO - BHD 1,345,378.100 ($3.6 million)

Alpha Energy Generation Co. - BHD 1,482,608.590 ($3.94 million)

Green Innova Trading - BHD 1,034,852.500 ($2.8 million)

“The contract award anticipated is anticipated in March 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that project completion is expected by the first quarter of 2027.

The project carries an expected implementation period of 10 months, according to the tender documents.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

