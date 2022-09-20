The Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected to award the supervision and infrastructure consultancy service contract for its $400 million AlDur Independent Power and Water Plant Phase 3 (Al-Dur Phase 3 IWPP), by the fourth quarter of 2022,

A source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects that bid evaluation for the consultancy service is progressing and the award is expected in early December 2022.

The bid opening was on 5 September 2022, and three bidders were Deloitte & Touche, KPMG Fakhro (Bahrain), and Ernst & Young Middle East.

The Power & Water Purchasing Agreement (PWPA) envisages an implementation Programme that leads into an early commercial operation of the power plant in Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) and early commercial operation of half capacity of the water plant in summer 2027. The remaining power capacity is to be made fully operational prior to summer 2028. The water capacity is to be made fully operational in 2028.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)