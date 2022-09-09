Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) received three technical bids for its consultancy services tender for the third phase of Al Dur Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP).

Deloitte and Touche, KPMG Fakhro and Ernst & Young Middle East have submitted technical bids, a notice by Bahrain Tender Board said.

Al Dur Phase 3 IWPP will comprise a 1,500 to 1,800-megawatt (MW) capacity combined cycle power plant and a 50 MIGD (Million Imperial Gallons Per Day) desalination plant.

The notice said the Power & Water Purchase Agreement (PWPA) envisages an implementation programme that will allow early commercial operation of the power plant in Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) mode and of 50 percent of the desalination capacity in summer 2027.

The remaining capacity will be made operational prior to summer 2028 for the power plant and in 2028 for the water plant, the notice added.

In June 2022, ACWA Power had announced the start of operations of Phase 2 of the $1.1 billion Al-Dur 2 IWPP with a power generation capacity of 1,500MW and desalination capacity of 50 MIGD.

The $2.1 billion Al Dur IWPP [Phase 1] is operated by consortium of ENGIE and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) with a capacity of 1,243MW and 48 MIGD.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

