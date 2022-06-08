Acwa Power, a leading Saudi developer of power and desalination projects, has announced the start of operation at Haya Power & Desalination Company (Al Dur II IWPP) located in Al Dur region of Bahrain.

The Al Dur II IWPP, which boasts a 1,500MW power and 227,000 cu m/day desalinated water capacity, is 60% owned by Acwa Power, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The full financial impact of operating the project is expected from Q3 2022 financial results onwards, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

