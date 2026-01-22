Bahrain has inaugurated its largest electricity transmission station that aims to enhance national infrastructure and support sustainable development.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa inaugurated, on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the milestone 400 kV Al Jasra power station yesterday.

The project is part of the implementation of a royal order by His Majesty King Hamad to designate 2026 as the ‘Year of Isa Al Kabeer’, in commemoration of the founder of the modern state and leader of institutional development in Bahrain, His Highness Isa Al Kabeer, Ruler of Bahrain and its Dependencies.

