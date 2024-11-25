PHOTO
Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company has signed a contract with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company to supply steel towers for a 500kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) overhead transmission line (OHTL).
The contract, which has a duration of 24 months, is valued at 777 million Saudi riyals ($207 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.
The supply of steel towers will start in the third quarter of 2025.
The contract will have a positive impact on the company’s first quarter 2026 financials, the statement said.
(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.