Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company has signed a contract with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company to supply steel towers for a 500kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) overhead transmission line (OHTL).

The contract, which has a duration of 24 months, is valued at 777 million Saudi riyals ($207 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The supply of steel towers will start in the third quarter of 2025.

The contract will have a positive impact on the company’s first quarter 2026 financials, the statement said.

