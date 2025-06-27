Gold fell on Friday, heading for a second weekly loss as a slight uptick in the dollar and the Israel-Iran truce weighed on prices, with markets eyeing U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold slipped 0.4% at $3,313.23 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Bullion was down 1.7% this week.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,325.70.

The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

This week's dip is due to the Israel-Iran peace deal, said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, adding that prices are consolidating with a slight downward bias and likely to stay around current levels.

Iranians and Israelis have sought to resume normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes and a ceasefire that took effect Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure data due at 1230 GMT for further insight into the Fed's monetary policy outlook, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.1% monthly increase and a 2.6% annual rise. Markets are currently pricing in a 63-basis-point rate cut this year, starting in September.

U.S. President Donald Trump says that tame inflation means the Fed should already be reducing its policy rate, but so far only two Fed policymakers to date embracing the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank's July meeting.

"I think what could be happening is that some length is leaving gold and finding its way into other precious metals, like platinum and palladium...So maybe some speculative rotation at work," Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

Spot silver was steady at $36.63 per ounce, platinum fell 1.8% to $1,391.28, after hitting its highest level in nearly 11 years, while palladium gained 1.4% to hit its highest since October 2024 of $1,147.78.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Rashmi Aich)