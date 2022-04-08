MUSCAT: The Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) on Thursday signed two agreements to supply potable water to the maritime islands in the Governorate of Musandam; and to set up a water desalination plant in Al Ghubra, Muscat Governorate, by using reverse osmosis technology.

The two agreements were signed on behalf of the OWWSC by Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, Nama Group CEO and the Chairman of OWWSC. The first agreement to supply water to the islands was signed with The Flown Modern Enterprise Company. The second agreement to establish the water desalination at Al Ghubra was signed with Utico.

During the signing, Al Wahaibi said the agreements aim to achieve water security in the Sultanate of Oman's various governorates that are covered by OWWSC. The islands that are located in Musandam, where drinking water is difficult to obtain, currently require double efforts to deliver water through ships that are used to transport water to islands. The new project is expected to meet the water demand and its sustainability, in addition to increasing the storage capacity of all offshore islands.

The new plant in Al Ghubra will also contribute to cover the water demand in the main water network systems, especially during peak water consumption hours.

Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of the OWWSC, said the agreements are among the partnership projects with other companies from the private sector, which will contribute to the financing of these projects while ensuring the purchase of water produced by the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company.

About 68 villages in Musandam Governorate will be supplied with potable water, which is hoped to be produced from desalination units designed according to the highest standards and specifications. In addition, 20,000 cubic metres per day of potable water will be produced in Al Ghubra, Muscat Governorate.

The two projects are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of the current year.

