ACWA Power is partnering with Malaysian firm UEM LESTRA to conduct a feasibility study for developing independent water and power plant (IWPP) projects in Malaysia.

The feasibility study, expected to take between six to 12 months, will explore the possibility of powering the IWPP facilities with combined cycle gas turbine solutions, ground mounted or floating large scale solar farms equipped with battery storage systems, or a combination of both, according to Linkedin posts by both companies.

It will also look at desalination plants based on sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology producing between 200,000 to 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) targeted for industrial use.

Last year, ACWA Power had expressed interest to invest $10 billion in renewable energy projects in Malaysia over the next 10 years.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

